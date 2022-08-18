Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) General Counsel Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KKR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,455,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. TheStreet cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after purchasing an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

