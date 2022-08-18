Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells $104,444.00 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Kosel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lennox International alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of Lennox International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $267.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average of $236.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $339.18.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $222.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.10.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.