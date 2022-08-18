Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) CAO Sells 1,421 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.6 %

META stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,043,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,392,223. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

