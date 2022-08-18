Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$76,281.60 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.71, for a total value of C$76,281.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,753.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY opened at C$12.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.81. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PEY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

