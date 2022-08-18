Insider Selling: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Sells 4,810 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,473. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 481.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 192,885 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

