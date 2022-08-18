Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells 7,965 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $137,714.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,426.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.40. 389,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,433. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.