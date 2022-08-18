Insider Selling: Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,394,980.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:WRN opened at C$1.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$269.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.75 target price on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

