Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells 5,435 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $21,250.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,554,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,989,866.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Zachariah Serber sold 2,966 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $7,741.26.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Zachariah Serber sold 2,797 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $3,692.04.

Shares of ZY opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zymergen to $2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 3,935.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 795,528 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 688,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 606,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

