Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells 5,435 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $21,250.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,554,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,989,866.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Zachariah Serber sold 2,966 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $7,741.26.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Zachariah Serber sold 2,797 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $3,692.04.
Zymergen Stock Down 12.8 %
Shares of ZY opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Zymergen Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in Zymergen in the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 3,935.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 795,528 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 688,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zymergen by 17.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,170,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 606,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
