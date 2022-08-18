Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Acquires $1,707,935.20 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.32 per share, with a total value of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,639. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

