Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Buys 27,096 Shares

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,880,400.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.