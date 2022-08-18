Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Sells $255,661.68 in Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inspirato Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,225. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISPO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

About Inspirato

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,477,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

