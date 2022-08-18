Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.55.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,233. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.63.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.54. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 50.89%. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 204.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

