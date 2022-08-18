Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Intelligent Highway Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,500,000 shares trading hands.
Intelligent Highway Solutions Price Performance
About Intelligent Highway Solutions
Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intelligent Highway Solutions (IHSI)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Highway Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Highway Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.