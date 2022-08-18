Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Interface has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 2.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TILE opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Interface has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.