Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.9% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Main Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,351,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,075,000 after purchasing an additional 87,706 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN remained flat at $21.26 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 54,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,531,110. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

