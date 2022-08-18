Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average is $147.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

