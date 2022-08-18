Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Sells $14,796.60 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,796.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Invitae Trading Down 9.4 %
NYSE NVTA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,025,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.
Invitae Company Profile
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
