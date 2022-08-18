Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CAO Sells $14,796.60 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $14,796.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Invitae Trading Down 9.4 %

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,025,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.82. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $32.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58.

Get Invitae alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Institutional Trading of Invitae

Invitae Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 34.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 20.5% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invitae by 501.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Invitae by 747.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 536,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 473,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.