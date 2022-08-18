InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $9.59. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 98,129 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIVGet Rating) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

