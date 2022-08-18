InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $9.59. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 98,129 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
InVivo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.