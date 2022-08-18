IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $888.63 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $888.63 million and $13.45 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00071355 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

