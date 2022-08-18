Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.06. 10,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,468,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,139,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

