IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $240.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

