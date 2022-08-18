IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Cap of $31.76 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $31.76 million and $1.11 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,093,975,828 coins and its circulating supply is 1,357,536,111 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

