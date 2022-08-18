iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $130.40 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

