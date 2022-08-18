iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,666,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853,544 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $115,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,676,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. 7,636,751 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.