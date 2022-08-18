iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IPAC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,320. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $50.45 and a twelve month high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87.

