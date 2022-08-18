iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.49. 11,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 34,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,088,000.

