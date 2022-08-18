iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 2.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 1.54% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $68,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $58.56.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

