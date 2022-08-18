iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Position Boosted by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $92.01. 1,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.