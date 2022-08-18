iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $62,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.60. 8,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.48. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.