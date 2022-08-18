iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $159.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

