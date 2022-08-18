iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Delta Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,360 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.75. 1,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

