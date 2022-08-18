iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 138,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $127.23 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $112.29 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

