iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of AMG National Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $31,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DVY opened at $127.23 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.97.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.