iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,524 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,014,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.