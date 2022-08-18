iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $428.38. 40,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,327. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.