iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.24. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,075. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

