Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.09 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.72 and its 200-day moving average is $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Jack Henry & Associates

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.78.

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

