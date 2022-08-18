Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Increased to $199.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $199.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 6.4 %

JKHY opened at $197.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.72 and its 200-day moving average is $187.11. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,083,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

