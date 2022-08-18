Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.78.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $6.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.51. 30,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,171. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

