Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.09 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $197.30 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $515,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

