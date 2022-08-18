Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Jaguar Mining Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JAGGF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.99. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.