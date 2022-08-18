Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0311 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Jaguar Mining’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Jaguar Mining Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of JAGGF opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $183.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.99. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93.
About Jaguar Mining
