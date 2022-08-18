James Halliday Sells 33,133 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

James Halliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, James Halliday sold 600 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$10,206.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.1 %

EFN opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.99 and a 1-year high of C$17.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on EFN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.