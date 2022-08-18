Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $224.58

Shares of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 224.58 ($2.71) and traded as low as GBX 163 ($1.97). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.02), with a volume of 39,393 shares.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £74.43 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.26.

Jarvis Securities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Jarvis Securities’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

