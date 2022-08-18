Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €52.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

S92 stock opened at €54.75 ($55.87) on Monday. SMA Solar Technology has a 12-month low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a 12-month high of €55.00 ($56.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of €46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.15.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

