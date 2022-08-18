Jobchain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $3.43 million and $10.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 47.8% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00034865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00069504 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,864,586,781 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

