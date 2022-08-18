John J. Dziewisz Sells 2,050 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) General Counsel John J. Dziewisz sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $16,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

BW opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. FMR LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,748 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 265.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,138,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

