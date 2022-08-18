JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair downgraded Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.72.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

Shift Technologies stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.