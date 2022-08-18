JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Rating) has been given a C$15.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.6 %
IE traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
