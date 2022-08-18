JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE – Get Rating) has been given a C$15.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s previous close.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

IE traded down C$0.21 on Thursday, reaching C$12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

See Also

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

