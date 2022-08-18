Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $0.0492 on Top Exchanges

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $330,661.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,515.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00129446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00034878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00069900 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

