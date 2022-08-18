JulSwap Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $193,129.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.00720139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

